TSP Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Xperi comprises 5.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 753,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 303,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 2,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

