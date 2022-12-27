TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 97,100 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. AgroFresh Solutions comprises about 2.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.
AGFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
