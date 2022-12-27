TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.13. 11,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,042. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

