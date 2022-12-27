TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj makes up 3.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.17) to €5.40 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK remained flat at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 209,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,533,220. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.