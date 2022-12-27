TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,616,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.76. 195,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,647. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

