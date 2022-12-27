Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 2,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,136,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,398,000.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.