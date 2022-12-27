Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 2,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,136,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.
TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
