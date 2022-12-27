U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 29,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,024. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of U.S. Global Investors worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

