U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 88,867 shares.The stock last traded at $81.85 and had previously closed at $81.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $77,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,893 shares of company stock worth $1,387,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

