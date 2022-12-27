UMA Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $109.32 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00009513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

