Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $45.57 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $45.57 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00030677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00411570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000920 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.19988886 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 587 active market(s) with $44,216,924.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.