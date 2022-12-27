Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00030953 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $42.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00409709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

