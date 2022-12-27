United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 12.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.95. 5,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,133. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

