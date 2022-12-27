USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $94.64 million and $242,038.87 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

