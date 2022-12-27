Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 217,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

