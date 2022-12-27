Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,397 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 227% compared to the average volume of 1,343 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 326,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

