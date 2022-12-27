Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 9.2% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.79.

