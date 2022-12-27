Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.14. 12,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

