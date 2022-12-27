Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.05. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,006. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.14.

