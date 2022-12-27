Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Moller Financial Services’ 4th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

