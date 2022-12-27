Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.09

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 309523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.