Velas Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $54.99 million and approximately $869,288.91 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004115 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,394,262,425 coins and its circulating supply is 2,394,262,422 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.