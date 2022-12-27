Verge Market Capitalization Hits $46.33 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Verge has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and $3.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00411334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00872289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00093988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00609011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00249276 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,424,063 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

