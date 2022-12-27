Verge One Day Volume Tops $745,417.75 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $45.76 million and approximately $745,417.75 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,651.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00410081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.23 or 0.00872164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00094176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00610395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00255728 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,413,363 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

