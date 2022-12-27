Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,316,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,430.65 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,454.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,268.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current year.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
