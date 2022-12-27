Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

