Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after buying an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

