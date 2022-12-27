Vigilare Wealth Management Has $367,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average of $179.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

