Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,733 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

