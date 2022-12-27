Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 232 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.76 and its 200 day moving average is $352.20. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

