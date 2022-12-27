Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.