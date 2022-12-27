Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 677,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

