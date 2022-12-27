Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.40.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
