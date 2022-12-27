Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

