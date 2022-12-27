VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $799.90 Million

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $799.90 million and $4,454.41 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00227861 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.52921234 USD and is down -22.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

