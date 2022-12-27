Walken (WLKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.34 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Walken has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $2.34 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.74 or 0.05252690 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496830 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.51 or 0.29437404 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.