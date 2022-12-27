Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 407 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

