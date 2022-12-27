Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VBK stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $199.52. 7,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,736. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $285.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

