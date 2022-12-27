Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 3,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,325,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $518.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
