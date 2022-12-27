Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 3,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,325,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $518.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,412 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

