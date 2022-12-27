Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.86. 4,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,669,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.
Weibo Stock Up 6.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.