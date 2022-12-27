Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.86. 4,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,669,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 205.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 81.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

