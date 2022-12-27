WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0549 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.85 million and $702,850.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00411259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00030865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018109 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,840,170 coins and its circulating supply is 762,372,403 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

