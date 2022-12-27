Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.