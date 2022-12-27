Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 23,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Wilton Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

