Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.94 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $911.25 million and approximately $36.94 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $244.79 or 0.01468762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $850.21 or 0.05105924 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00500508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.04 or 0.29655328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,722,578 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

