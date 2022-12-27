Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

