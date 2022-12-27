XDC Network (XDC) Price Tops $0.0277

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. XDC Network has a total market cap of $381.82 million and $2.56 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.45 or 0.05314998 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00499621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.82 or 0.29602812 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,803,952,404 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

