Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Xylem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Xylem by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 202,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Insider Activity

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

