ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.74

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $332,763.76 and approximately $16.74 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00229827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

