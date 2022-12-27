Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Shares of ZS opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.24 and a 12-month high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

