1,596 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $204.59 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $674.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.