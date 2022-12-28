16,703 Shares in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DBJP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

