1eco (1ECO) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One 1eco token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1eco has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a market cap of $36.48 million and approximately $1,197.92 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

1eco Profile

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.